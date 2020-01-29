16-year-old killed and 18-year-old in critical condition after shooting in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) A suspected shootout in Lee County leaves 1 teen dead and 1 in critical condition.



According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call from the Russell County Sheriff communications regarding a report of a shooting in the 600 blocks of Lee Road 307 in Southeastern Lee County near the Russell County line around 8 p.m.

Authorities say that is when a second call was received by the Lee County Sheriff Office reporting the same information as deputies and EMS were headed to the scene.

When deputies and EMS arrived on the scene, they found 16-year-old Kenneth Bryce Davis unresponsive outside of a home located at a Fort Mitchell address. Deputies also found an 18-year-old male with gunshot wounds.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris pronounced 16-year-old Davis dead at the scene. It appeared that Davis suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The 18-year-old was taken by ambulance to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital and then airlifted to Grady Hospital in Atlanta in critical condition.

Authorities say at some point while at the home, it appears that Davis and the 18-year-old got into a fight resulting in both being shot.



There appears to be no other victims involved. And the incident is being investigated as a homicide. It is unclear at this time, as to what transpired leading up to the altercation.

The investigation is still in its early stages. Davis has been taken to the Alabama Dept. of Forensic Sciences medical examiner’s office in Montgomery for a postmortem examination.

The incident remains under investigation by the Lee County Coroner’s Office and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

If anyone has any information concerning the case, please call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749- 5651, Lee County Crime Stoppers at 888-522-7847, or the Lee County Coroner Secret Witness line at 334-742-4339.