MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — Leaders in both houses of the Alabama Legislature are backing incumbent Governor Kay Ivey’s bid for re-election.

Last week, Ivey announced endorsements from Senate Republican Majority Leader Clay Scofield (R-Guntersville) and House Republican Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter (R-Rainsville). Both leaders hail from North Alabama.

Scofield, who has served in the Alabama Senate since 2010, said, “From expanding broadband, improving our state’s roads and bridges, and fighting for the conservative causes that Alabamians hold dear – the state of Alabama is delivering.”

“The reelection of Kay Ivey as governor will ensure this growth and success continues,” Scofield continued.

Ledbetter credited Ivey with Alabama’s “thriving economy” and “true conservative agenda.”

“Results speak for themselves – and in Alabama, our economy is thriving,” said Ledbetter. “The economic numbers we’re seeing are beyond question and I give Governor Ivey a tremendous amount of credit for that success. I look forward to continuing to work with her to keep that economic momentum going.”

Previously, Ivey was endorsed by outgoing Speaker Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia) and Senate President Pro Tem Greg Reed (R-Jasper).

“The Alabama Senate and the Governor have a great working relationship – delivering a wide range of legislative accomplishments that are important to Alabamians,” Reed stated. “It’s clear that she is the best person for the job, and I look forward to supporting her in her reelection campaign.”

Governor Ivey is currently locked in a primary battle against several other candidates for the Republican nomination. Her most notable opponents include former Trump ambassador Lindy Blanchard and businessman Tim James.

A poll conducted by Emerson/The Hill in March found Ivey in the lead with 48% support, followed by James at 11% and Blanchard at 8%. 22% of respondents said they were undecided.