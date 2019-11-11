Lawyer: Texas student suffered brain injury in viral teacher attack

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — The lawyer for a girl shown in a cell phone video being beaten by a Hays Consolidated Independent School District substitute teacher says his client suffered a traumatic brain injury from the attack and is also suffering from acute traumatic anxiety.

Attorney Paul Batrice told KXAN the girl will meet with a neurologist, a neuropsychologist, and a trauma specialist on Monday.

“The child is currently being treated for the severe injuries she sustained from this attack, and her family and loved ones are close by,” Batrice added in a statement.

Batrice said the girl has been previously diagnosed with epilepsy. She was in Spanish class on Friday when the attack took place. The video appeared to show the teacher both punching the student and then stomping on her head.

Tiffani Lankford

Tiffani Shadell Lankford, 32, was arrested Friday by the Hays County Sheriff’s Office. She is charged with aggravated assault. She was released from jail Saturday on a $10,000 bond.

Hays CISD says the district fired Lankford.

Full statement from attorney for family of student:

“We are shocked and disgusted after seeing the abuse and excessive force used in this teacher’s attempt to discipline a special needs child. There is no excuse for this type of behavior. Given this teacher’s alleged criminal history of domestic violence and the video footage that has shaken our community, we have started an investigation into this teacher and Hays CISD in the hopes of ensuring justice for this family and so that no Texas student has to ever endure such extreme behavior again. The child is currently being treated for the severe injuries she sustained from this attack, and her family and loved ones are close by. All parents, myself included, should be deeply disturbed by the facts surrounding this abuse. When we drop our children off at school, we expect that teachers and administrators will keep them safe, not place them in an environment of violent behavior. This is unacceptable to say the least, and we will demand justice to the fullest extent of the law to enact the change so obviously necessary. Paul Batrice, attorney for family of student

