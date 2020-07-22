Lawsuit filed against Riverchase Galleria owners in death of 8-year-old Royta Giles Jr.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A lawsuit has been filed against the owners and management of the Riverchase Galleria, alleging they were negligent in the death of an 8-year-old boy who was killed during a shooting on the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Jesslyn Layfield, mother of slain child Royta Giles, Jr., filed a lawsuit Monday in Jefferson County against Galleria owners Broofield Properties, general manager Mike White and security provider Andy Frain Services, citing that not enough was done to prevent a shooting that killed her son and injured three others.

“The Defendants were negligent and wanton in failing to provide adequate security at the Riverchase Galleria, resulting in the wrongful death of 8-year-old Royta D. Giles, Jr.,” the complaint stated.

Giles was killed July 3 during a shooting that broke out inside the Galleria. Police subsequently arrested and charged King Gary Williams, Demetrius Dewayne Jackson Jr. and Montez Moses Miracle Coleman. Each have been charged with capital murder and three counts of second-degree assault.

In the complaint, Layfield argued that the Galleria did not provide adequate security and did not do enough to protect its shoppers, especially given the number of shootings that has occurred there over the last couple of years.

“Furthermore,based upon numerous prior violent acts, assaults, shootings and a death at the Riverchase Galleria, it was foreseeable or should have been foreseeable to Defendants MIKE WHITE, ANDY FRAIN SERVICES, INC., BROOKFIELD PROPERTIES RETAIL, INC.and Nos.1 thru No.7 these Defendants and their employees severally and collectively that the Riverchase Galleria was an environment where this tragedy would likely occur,” the complaint read.

Layfield requested that the case be heard by a jury.

