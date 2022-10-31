BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Powerball jackpot is tonight and the pot is up to $1 billion.

For years lawmakers have pushed to get a lottery in Alabama but it always comes up short. The latest push was last session. State Senator Greg Albritton’s comprehensive gambling bill failed to pass. But each year Alabamians still rush to state lines to buy lottery tickets. Senator Albritton said a lottery or gambling would be fine in the state but it has to be regulated first. Other state leaders like ALCAP President Greg Davis said there isn’t enough concrete evidence to prove it would be beneficial.

“I don’t think there’s going to be that many people coming to Alabama to buy lottery tickets, bringing new money. So, it would be people in Alabama buying lottery tickets. So when they buy lottery tickets in Alabama, the question is what did they not spend that money on? It’s the same money,” Davis said.

“Should we pass the comprehensive package, that would give the state of Alabama additional revenue. But, that’s not the issue. The issue is being able to control that industry just like we control any industry in the state,” Albritton said.

Alabama is one of just five states without a lottery. Monday’s drawing is the second largest jackpot in Powerball history. The lottery in Alabama could be on the table again next legislative session, which is set to begin in March. But for now you’ll have to keep driving to the state line.