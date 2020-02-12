Lawmakers draft bill to mandate 15-week summer break

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama lawmaker is working on a bill to make summer break go from Memorial Day to Labor Day in all Alabama schools.

This bill was drafted by Rep. Steve Hurst and it’d give students a 15-week summer break. His reasoning is that is will help workforce development for the students working summer jobs.

While the legislation is still in its early stages, it’s already raising red flags for some teachers. Parents are concerned this would mean other breaks during the school year would be shortened or school days would be longer.

Representative Hurst is assuring people that is not the case. He says the time could be made up by extending school days by less than 30 minutes. We spoke with the Birmingham Teacher’s Union to get their take on the potential new bill.

“When they make these blanket statements, it sounds good,” Richard Franklin, president of the Birmingham ATF said. “But if they really talked to the educators on the ground, and with the parents…I understand it’s also about trying to make money on the golf course and they’ll talk about all that with the revenues, but I think they need to leave that alone and have conversations with the school.”

“I think it’s a great idea. I love that. I feel that children do need a longer break, they need more time to be kids, to spend time with their families,” Alabama teacher Traci Gibson said.

The Birmingham Teacher’s Union said they’ll be keeping an eye out for this bill to learn more about how it can affect our schools in the long run.

The bill has not yet been introduced this legislative session. Rep. Hurst is inviting parents and school leaders to talk to him about the bill and have a seat at the table.

