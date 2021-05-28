Law enforcement participating in Pelham Torch Run

PELHAM, Ala. (WAIT)– Alabama law enforcement are participating in a run to bring awareness and help raise money for Special Olympics Alabama.

Pelham police officers will complete their portion on the run on Friday starting at 8:30 a.m. They will be running from the Pelham Civic Complex to highway 31 and halfway through highway 119.

The community is encouraged to come and support officers participating in the race.

