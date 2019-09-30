Law enforcement helps Sumiton woman after she admitted heroin use, told her story

SUMITON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Sumiton Police Department discovered a 35-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot Saturday night under the influence of either drugs or alcohol.

According to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, after talking to the woman, she admitted to using heroin. But instead of arresting the woman on the spot, the officers continued to listen.

A Facebook post on the WCSO’s page detailed the woman’s story she told the officers. She told them about her addiction and how it “spiraled out of control” following the death of her father and 7-year-old daughter in a car accident last year.

The officers decided not to arrest the woman but instead called Regional Paramedical Services to take her to the hospital where she could be immediately treated.

She was later discharged from the hospital and had no place to go. That’s when a medic, who transported her the night before, paid for a hotel room for her.

On Sunday, a volunteer firefighter contacted WCSO to discuss the woman’s situation and ask about the Mercy Project, a project created by WCSO to help struggling addicts with their addiction.

Late Saturday evening, a 35-year-old woman was in the Sumiton Walmart parking lot and appeared to be under the influence… Posted by Walker County Sheriff's Office on Monday, September 30, 2019

The woman was then brought in and completed an application for the Mercy Project. According to the post, the woman told authorities, “I’m at the end of my rope, and I don’t want to die with a needle in my arm. I know that’s what is going to happen.”

The post went on to say that the woman is now in a treatment facility that will “help her not only become physically clean from drugs, but mentally and spiritually as well.”