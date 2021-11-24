Law enforcement encouraging safe driving during Thanksgiving weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — State Troopers are on high alert this Thanksgiving as people from all over are travelling to see family and friends, making this one of the busiest times of the year on the road.

State Trooper Justin O’Neal says they will have more patrol on highways like I-20/59, I-65, and I-459 to ensure the roads are safe. He says they expect a lot more people on the roads this year due to the pandemic limiting travel this time last year.

However, even with the lighter traffic, he says there were eight fatal crashes in the state. He urges people to drive a safe speed, defensive, and give cars enough space.

“So just use caution and we will be out there trying to target aggressive and reckless drivers to prevent any fatalities from occurring,” O’Neal said.

“We don’t want to see anybody lose their life over Thanksgiving holidays, said O’Neal. “We don’t want to see anybody lose their life at all.”

He says expect plenty of delays throughout Wednesday and Sunday as people head back home.