PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Law enforcement officers from across Alabama have one common message tonight – move over, slow down and pay attention.

This message comes after two law enforcement officers were hurt over the weekend on the job – one in Pelham along I-65 responding to divert traffic after a crash and another in Birmingham.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Sergeant Jeremy Burkett said most of the accidents along I-65 near Pelham this weekend could have been prevented if the drivers were not under the influence.

Burkett said when you see first responders and flashing lights on the shoulder of the road, it’s the law to move over and slow down 15 miles per hour below the posted speed limit. He said officers getting hurt by cars on the job is a leading cause of most injuries and many deaths nationwide.

“You’re just giving those officers room in case something happens and you’re giving yourself room,” Burkett said. “Which is why it’s important to one, follow the first law and do not speed – that way you can safely decrease your vehicle speed.”

Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge said it’s tough when officers hear about a fellow brother or sister in blue getting seriously hurt like Pelham Officer Elizabeth Minter, who was hurt along I-65 early Saturday morning.

“I’ve experienced it myself,” Partridge said. “You can have the road completely blocked and people will actually try to drive around you to go through because they just don’t care or they don’t pay attention.”

Alabama Fraternal Order of Police President Everette Johnson said officers spend 8-12 hours behind the wheel daily – so it’s just a matter of time before accidents happen on the road.

“The odds are played out that they’re going to be involved in an accident at some point, it just depends on how severe it is,” Johnson said. “I hope that we take a moment to reflect on our freedoms and those freedoms are provided by men and women who choose to wear a uniform whether it be military service or law enforcement that keeps our home safe.”

The holiday weekend will continue as the Fourth of July is on Tuesday this year. Law enforcement agencies across the state are reminding you to make smart decisions before getting behind the wheel.

PPD officer Minter remains hospitalized. There is no word on the Birmingham police officer who was injured Sunday when her cruiser was t-boned.

Civilians were also injured in this weekend’s crashes. There is no update on their conditions or if they are still in the hospital.