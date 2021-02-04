Last year for Fultondale High School seniors dampened by deadly tornado, pandemic

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — High School seniors have taken a lot of the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic since it started last year. Seniors at Fultondale High School face even more of a challenge after a tornado hit their school and town last week.

A Fultondale High School student comforts another at the vigil for Elliot Hernandez – the 14-year-old who was killed during the tornado.

What would’ve normally been a year of celebration now consists of virtual learning, not seeing their friends regularly and the potential cancellation of prom and other important high school experiences.

“I just didn’t think that this would ever happen,” said Nellie Cardoso, a senior at Fultondale High School. “It never came to mind that something like this would ever happen.”

Cardoso looks at what is left of the stadium she and her soccer team would play and practice on.

Add a tornado that ripped their town and school apart, as well as took one of their own, and that’s been the Fultondale High School class of 2021’s senior year experience.

“Really, this whole year has been really chaotic with COVID and to have a tornado strike out of nowhere was devastating — for everyone,” Cardoso said.

A Fultondale home destroyed following an EF-3 tornado. Captured by Air42.

Seeing a need for the community to come together, Cardoso organized a vigil for freshman Elliot Hernandez, who died in the tornado.

Fultondale High School students release balloons following Elliot Hernandez’s death.

“Us not being together at school, I thought that at least joining together in a parking lot would mean a lot to him and to his family and a way to honor his memory,” she said.

Fultondale High School administration members have discussed finishing off the 2021 senior class’ year right.

“We aren’t going to let your senior year go unnoticed,” assistant principal Jason Bothwell said during a recent press conference directed at students. “We won’t let you suffer the loss of any of it. Things such as prom, making sure that you have cap and gowns, that your senior pictures are taken. We want to make sure that all of those things happen.”

Cardoso is part of the school’s soccer team.

“I think they could pull off throwing a prom, especially because we did not have one last year,” Cardoso said. “I think they really are going to pull through with that – especially because a lot of our students need to be together right now.”

Cardoso is trying to finish her last year at Fultondale High strong. This fall, she plans on attending Valdosta State University to study nursing.

“Also [I’ll be] a part of their marching band and their soccer team. So I really hope that after this year that happens,” she said.

Photos Cardoso shared from her time at Fultondale High School.

In the meantime, Cardoso is simply looking to make the most of her last semester on campus and get that last little boost in her grade point average, a mission so many high school seniors across America can relate to.

These students are planning to finish strong, Fultondale strong.