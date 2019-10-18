Last of 3 defendants in 2013 Oklahoma slaying pleads guilty

Breaking News
by: Associated Press

BOISE CITY, Okla. (AP) — The last of three Alabama men charged in a fatal shooting in the Oklahoma Panhandle more than six years ago has pleaded guilty to murder in the case.

Court records show 25-year-old Timothy Dees of Mobile was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole after pleading guilty Tuesday in Cimarron County District Court.

Dees, 29-year-old Zachary Wilson of Mobile and 33-year-old Jeremy Scott of Semmes were charged in the June 2013 shooting death of 77-year-old Charles Nieman of Alva during an attempted robbery at a convenience store in Boise City, about 295 miles (475 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City.

Dees and Wilson were arrested Feb. 6 in Mobile and Scott was arrested Feb. 8 near Denver.

Wilson and Scott both pleaded no contest to murder charges in the case in August.

