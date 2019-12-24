Last-minute shopping in full force in final days before Christmas

LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — The clock is ticking for last-minute holiday shoppers to get the final items on their wishlists.

According to the National Retail Federation, shoppers are expected to spend four percent more this holiday season compared to 2018. American’s are expected to spend a whopping $730 billion.

Most malls have extended their hours to accommodate procrastinating shoppers. Shoppers are projected to just over one thousand dollars each this holiday season. Shoppers CBS 42 spoke with said they spent more than that already.

“I think I went over,” said Wayne and Janice Bailey.

“I’m ashamed to say yeah. It’s right there. Just anything I can do to help make the family happy,” said Ron Pitts.

According to the National Retail Federation, more than half of holiday shoppers started working their way through their lists before Thanksgiving.

The shopping craze won’t end when the holidays do. More than half of shoppers say they’ll be back in stores for post-holiday sales.

