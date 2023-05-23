DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said a “large bundle containing several packages of suspected cocaine” was found by walkers in the area of Dauphin Island west end beach Saturday, according to a release.

MCSO shared photos of the suspected cocaine. In one photo, there are 20 packages of suspected cocaine.

Deputies said the bundle “appeared to have been there for some time” and Dauphin Island Police recovered the bundle. Because of the location of where it washed ashore, an ATV was used for the recovery.

The bundle was turned over to MCSO Narcotics Detectives, which will then be turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.