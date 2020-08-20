Lake View town employees’ paychecks nearly one week past due

LAKE VIEW, Ala. (WIAT) — Lake View town employees say their paychecks are nearly a week past due.

The mayor pro tem said this is because not enough councilors have attended town meetings for there to be a quorum. Nancy Ray, mayor pro tem, said the town needs to appoint a new clerk because without a clerk, checks can’t be signed.

Town employees said that is a lie.

Casey Edmonds is a police investigator in Lake View. He is one of the five town employees that did not get paid last week. Edmonds said for him, that paycheck makes a big difference.

“Right now I’m a single dad with three kids at the house. I have less than $400 dollars in my account. And I had to get groceries today,” Edmonds said.

During CBS 42’s interview with Edmonds, he pulled up his bank statement, which showed less money than he anticipated, just $67.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said the best way Lake View Town employees can advocate for themselves is by reaching out to the council.

“Well, I think it’s important for them to stay in touch with those offices that are currently in leadership positions in their municipality,” Merrill said.

Edmonds said when he attempted to get answers from the mayor, he hit a dead end.

“The excuse we got from Ms. Ray is that it’d be illegal to pay us, per the league of municipalities,” Edmonds said.

In the past, the court clerk has assumed the duties of the town clerk if the position is vacant. Edmonds said when his attempts to find answers got him nowhere, he took his complaints one step higher.

“The people I’ve contacted, the league of municipalities say there is no issue with it,” Edmonds said. “I reached out to the Attorney General’s office, who said there’s no issue with the court clerk paying the payroll.”

Merrill said the town of Lake View has had issues since its incorporation 25 years ago. In the time since former mayor Paul Calhoun resigned for violating the Alabama code of ethics, the town has not been able to conduct a single town meeting. Merrill attempted to attend a recent meeting, that also was canceled because multiple councilor did not attend. The secretary of state is now sending in a team to make sure the upcoming election is conducted ethically.

“We would assign a staff member from the office of the secretary of state and we would ask a registrar from Tuscaloosa County to go up there and observe that things are being done right and well,” Merrill said.

Mayor Pro Tem Nancy Ray and the town attorney declined to interview with CBS 42. Lake View will be seeing new leadership soon, as their election is next week, on August 25.

