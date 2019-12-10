Lake View town councilor files petition for impeachment against mayor

LAKE VIEW, Ala. (WIAT) — A Lake View town councilor filed paperwork Monday to begin the impeachment process against the town’s mayor.

Last week, the Alabama Ethics Commission voted unanimously that Mayor Paul Calhoun was in violation of the Alabama Ethics Act and sent the case to Attorney General Steve Marshall. Calhoun was also found to be in violation of the ethics act back in April. That case was sent to the district attorney, who then handed it over to Marshall.

In the petition for impeachment, Calhoun was accused of allegedly soliciting drugs from town employees, drinking on the job and interfering with police investigations as well as dozens of other violations.

Town Councilor Toni Braddy said Calhoun has made it impossible for her to do her job. The councilors haven’t been able to know the financial status of the town in months.

“We have not seen bank statements in months, we haven’t seen financial statements. He’s withholding invoices,” Braddy said.

Braddy said there have been several occasions in which the mayor allegedly misused the town’s credit card, refused to provide receipts, and forced town employees to pay off the card.

“The bill that came in on the credit card was not approved by the town to be paid, yet he had already ordered the clerk to pay the bill,” she said.

On Monday, Calhoun released a statement on the ethics violations to CBS 42.

“While I would love the opportunity to speak with you and to explain why these charges are false, I will not speak on an ongoing matter.”

Marshall’s office decline to comment on the investigation. Recently, Marshall said public employees would be held to the same standard.

“I think it’s important for everyone to understand the ethics law applies to the most powerful of those in the state to otherwise public employees that are subject to the act,” Marshall said. “You know, we continue to be diligent in the application of those laws and the enforcement of those. ”

The impeachment petition outlines over three dozen violations of the state’s constitution. The petition, along with two separate Alabama Ethics Act violations have been handed over to Marshall’s office for potential prosecution.

