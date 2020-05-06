Krispy Kreme unveils new key lime glazed doughnuts

(WGHP) – A new Krispy Kreme doughnut is being released to mark the spring season.
Key lime glazed and key lime kreme filled doughnuts will be available from May 5-8. The new doughnuts are part of a limited release series of fruit-related doughnuts – each flavor will only be available for four days at a time.
The next in the lineup is the lemon glazed and lemon cream-filled doughnuts that will be available from May 12-15. The first in the series was the strawberry glazed and strawberry cream-filled doughnuts that were available form April 30-May 1.
