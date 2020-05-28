Krispy Kreme offering free donuts all week next week

(WIAT) — National Doughnut Day is becoming a week-long celebration.

Next week, Krispy Kreme customers can get a free doughnut of their choice. The official National Doughnut Day is usually June 5. The free hot glazed doughnut or any other variety you choose will be available Monday through Friday next week and you don’t have to buy anything to get a free doughnut.

Krispy Kreme is even making the free donuts available at the drive-thru window.

