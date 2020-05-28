Live Now
The CBS 42 Morning News with Art Franklin

Krispy Kreme offering free donuts all week next week

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WIAT) — National Doughnut Day is becoming a week-long celebration.

Next week, Krispy Kreme customers can get a free doughnut of their choice. The official National Doughnut Day is usually June 5. The free hot glazed doughnut or any other variety you choose will be available Monday through Friday next week and you don’t have to buy anything to get a free doughnut.

Krispy Kreme is even making the free donuts available at the drive-thru window.

LATEST POSTS


Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events

TRENDING STORIES