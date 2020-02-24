Krispy Kreme launching national delivery service this weekend

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Doughnut lovers are salivating over Krispy Kreme’s new and upcoming delivery service.

Starting Saturday, Krispy Kreme will start a nationwide delivery service. You have to be near one of the 350 U.S. locations though. In most cases, you have to be 10 miles from a shop.

Orders can be placed on the Krispy Kreme app or website and there’s a $5 fee.

Saturday is actually “Leap Day,” so to kick off its new delivery service, Krispy Kreme will deliver free doughnuts to hospital staff and parents of Leap Day babies within 10 miles of shops.

You can go to krispykreme.com for more details.

