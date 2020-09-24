Kraft to begin selling pumpkin spice macaroni & cheese in US

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After 30,000 Canadians signed up online to receive a box of pumpkin spice macaroni and cheese, Kraft decided to send their newest creation down to the United States as well.

“After seeing the huge response Pumpkin Spice Mac & Cheese received north of the border, and even hearing some heated debates about it down here, we had to bring it to the US for Americans to try,” said Martina Davis, Brand Manager for Kraft Macaroni and Cheese, “Who knows? Maybe it could become a new North American fall favorite.”

Only 1,000 boxes will be distributed to citizens in the US. To enter for a chance to get your hands on a box, use #PumpkinSpiceKMC, #Sweepstakes and tagging @KraftMacNCheese on Twitter from Sept. 25 to Sept. 29.

Kraft also wants your opinion on if this is a good idea or not. You can have your voice heard by voting in their poll right here.

