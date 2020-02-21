KFC goes national with its chicken and donuts sandwich

(CNN) – Chicken and waffles are so yesterday.

Starting Monday, KFC will start offering Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts.

You can order the items as a sandwich – a chicken fillet nestled between two warm glazed donuts.

But if that’s not your thing, you have the option of tenders or bone-in chicken with a donut or two on the side.

Chicken and donuts at KFC will only be available through March 16.

