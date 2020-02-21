(CNN) – Chicken and waffles are so yesterday.
Starting Monday, KFC will start offering Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts.
You can order the items as a sandwich – a chicken fillet nestled between two warm glazed donuts.
But if that’s not your thing, you have the option of tenders or bone-in chicken with a donut or two on the side.
Chicken and donuts at KFC will only be available through March 16.
LATEST POSTS
- KFC goes national with its chicken and donuts sandwich
- What lawmakers and schools are doing to inform children of the potential dangers
- First black female pilot honored at Southern Museum of Flight
- 70% of human trafficking cases begin online. How to protect your family
- Let’s Talk Law – Brain Injuries