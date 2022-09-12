MURRAY, KY. (WKRN) – A Kentucky man faces multiple felony charges after police say he threw a ‘Molotov Cocktail’ style explosive toward students at Murray State University.

The incident occurred just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning near a housing complex located on the Murray State University campus.

According to Kentucky State Police, witnesses observed 19-year-old Jack Epperson, of Murray, approach a group of female students, take out a Molotov-style cocktail and then throw it in the students’ direction.

Officials say after throwing the explosive device, Epperson fled the scene in a vehicle. Officers reported that none of the female students were injured in the incident.

After conducting numerous interviews, Kentucky State Police were able to identify Epperson as a suspect. The 19-year-old was located by authorities and taken into custody on Saturday.

Kentucky State Police say while throwing the explosive device, Epperson suffered burns to his hands. Due to the burns, Epperson was taken to Murray Calloway County Hospital for treatment and then transported to the Calloway County Detention Center.

Epperson was charged with two counts of attempted assault and one count of Possession of a Destructive Device. Officials say both charges are felony offenses.

According to Kentucky State Police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives are conducting a separate investigation relating to the destructive device.