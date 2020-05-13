Keller Willams volunteers to stock local food bank as part of annual RED Day

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Keller Williams Hoover associated chose to “Give Where They Live” as part of their annual RED Day on Thursday, May 14.

RED Day is Keller Williams’ annual day of service dedicated to renewing, energizing, and donating to local communities. KW volunteers will spend the day collecting food for Manna Ministries and also donate blood for the American Red Cross Hoover location.

Manna Ministries is an organization that began as a small group of volunteers over 30 years ago. They would gather weekly to fill baskets with canned goods. Now, Manna has grown to feed more than 800 families a month from seven surrounding counties. It serves the Greater Birmingham and Shelby county areas and it is stocked and funded solely by the community.

A Keller Williams team leader said RED Day is built on the belief that people “can and should” come together to achieve “extraordinary things” to help others.

RED Day just happens to be a one-day expression of the constant state of the Keller Williams culture. We see a need, discover who can meet it, and get it done. Kathy Gipson, Team Leader, Keller Williams Hoover

KW encourages members of the community and the surrounding area to donate non-perishable items to 1021 Brock’s Gap Pkwy, Suite 125 Hoover, Alabama 35244.

For questions or additional information, visit https://www.facebook.com/mannaofalabaster/.