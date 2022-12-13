MEADOWBROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — The news of Mississippi State Head Football Coach Mike Leach’s death has sparked the conversation again about the warning signs of a heart attack and what you should do to make sure you are staying healthy.

Doctors here at home want to make sure you are getting your routine checkups to catch problems before it’s too late.

Woody O’Neal, 54, from Mt. Laurel got caught off guard by his heart in August.

“I woke up one night with severe chest pain, didn’t have a heart attack, but my heart was definitely showing signs of stress,” O’Neal said.

After two episodes a week apart – he went to see his doctor.

“I didn’t really have any symptoms before that, I really didn’t,” O’Neal said.

The next thing he knew, O’Neal said he was being prepped for an aortic valve replacement – emergency surgery.

“Don’t ignore the warning signs. I think that’s the main takeaway,” he said. “If you feel like there is something wrong with your heart, you owe it to yourself to get it checked out.”

Dr. Amy Illescas from Total Care 280 said many people have fallen out of sync with regular checkups since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When you think about your average, pretty healthy, young to middle aged male, they don’t often have a reason to go to the doctor,” Illescas said. “Who wants to go to a doctor’s office when you feel fine?”

Illescas said those checkups are key to detection.

“That little pileup that may not have been anything may be something serious so sort of letting our routine screening tests go has resulted in finding higher incidents in some of these diseases that we were catching early and preventing all together,” Illescas said.

Two months post-surgery – O’Neal was able to hit the treadmill again at Orangetheory Inverness where he has been a member for three years. He said his doctor attributes his recovery to having a well-established fitness routine. In two days, O’Neal will celebrate his 55th birthday.

“I’m able to go longer and faster on my workouts here and recover faster as well,” O’Neal said. “I’m glad that I’m here and I was able to continue to recover.”

Beyond chest pain, a man can typically have jaw, shoulder or arm pain that is often found on the left side of the body. He may experience shortness of breath or excessive sweating from a resting state. A woman can also experience these symptoms, but the biggest difference is she may have no symptoms at all and be experiencing a heart attack.

Illescas said if anything just doesn’t quite feel right to get yourself checked out by a physician.