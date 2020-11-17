Kat West murder trial: Opening statements begin in case against Alabama adult model’s husband

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WIAT) — Almost three years ago, Kathleen Dawn West, a Calera mother who had an online following as a “camgirl” who posted adult-themed photos of herself on the internet, was found dead in her home. Her husband, Jeff West, was later charged with her murder.

On Tuesday, the trial against Jeff West began in Shelby County. During opening statements, prosecutor Daniel McBrayer maintained that Jeff murdered his wife, also known as “Kat,” by hitting her on the head with a liquor bottle.

John Charles Robbins, West’s attorney, countered the prosecution by by saying that Jeff West was innocent and that Kat West was drunk and fell, hitting her head the night she died.

Specifically, Robbins said that while the cause of Kat West’s death–which was attributed to blunt force trauma based on an autopsy report–was indisputable, how it happened is in question. He added that the report did not rule out falling.

Testimony is expected to be heard today.

Kat West was found dead in her home in Calera January 14, 2008.

