Kanye West has set up a college savings account for George Floyd’s daughter, a representative tells CNN, and has donated $2 million to the families of Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

Kanye will pay for a 529 college savings plan for 6-year-old Gianna’s future education needs, as well as the legal fees of Arbery and Taylor’s families, the rep said.

Some of the donation will also go to supporting black-owned businesses in Chicago and other cities.

The donation comes as protests over the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, continue into a second straight week. Floyd died while in Minneapolis police custody; a disturbing video shows him crying out that he can’t breathe as former officer Derek Chauvin kneels on his neck for until Floyd finally stops moving. Chauvin and the other three officers involved in the arrest all face charges.

Three white men face charges in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, after Arbery was shot to death Feb. 23 while jogging in the coastal George city of Brunswick.

Breonna Taylor, a black EMT in Kentucky, died after being shot at least eight times when officers stormed into her apartment. The FBI has opened an investigation into the fatal shooting.

