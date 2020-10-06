Kansas farmer finds decomposed body while cutting corn

GOVE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas farmer cutting his corn last Friday found the decomposing body of an unidentified man, Gove County Undersheriff Shawn Mesch confirmed.

Mesch made the announcement Monday, saying that the body appeared to have been in the field for at least a couple of weeks.

He said the body is believed to be that of a Hispanic male, likely in his 40s or 50s.

No foul play is suspected at this time. The undersheriff said according to an autopsy, the unidentified male died from natural causes.

Undersheriff Mesch said they haven’t yet found a matching missing person’s case, so they are currently in holding protocol to identify the body. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Gove County Sheriff’s office with this case.

