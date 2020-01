The trailer for Justin Bieber’s Youtube docuseries, “Seasons” is out now.

The show will bring Bieber back to youtube, where it all started when he was a pre-teen, to give fans a full circle look at his life.

It is an all-access, 10 episode original documentary series focusing on the making of Bieber’s first album in four years.

It will cover Bieber’s process of creating new music and a behind the scenes look at Bieber’s private life.

“Justin Bieber: Seasons” premiers on January 27.

