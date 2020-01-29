Justin Bieber to release new album “Changes” on Valentines Day

(WIAT) — Justin Bieber fans will be in for a treat this Valentine’s Day. Bieber’s fifth studio album “Changes” will be released February 14th.

Also on Valentine’s Day, tickets for Bieber’s new U.S. tour go on sale.

That 45 date tour kicks off in May in Seattle and wraps up in New Jersey in September.

He also has a new Youtube original documentary, “Justin Bieber: Seasons.”

The 10-part, self-produced series focuses on the creation of his new album.

