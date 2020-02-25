Justin Bieber breaks Elvis Presley’s US albums chart record

(WIAT) — Justin Bieber is celebrating a new milestone.

The 25 year old’s new album “Changes” debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart.

It became his seventh number one album, making him the youngest solo artist to achieve that many.

He surpassed Elvis Presley on that honor.

Presley garnered seven number one albums in 1961, just before his 27th birthday.

Bieber turns 26 on March 1st.

LATEST POSTS