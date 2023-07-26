JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — Wednesday marks six months since the death of Tony Mitchell. Mitchell died while in custody of the Walker County Jail.

His family claims he froze to death, was beaten and abused and have since filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the sheriff and several jail and medical staff employees.

Over the last six months, a community group called ‘Justice for Tony Mitchell’ has been pushing for change and demanding answers about what happened to Mitchell during those two weeks he spent in jail.

Co-organizer of that group, Ryan Cagle said they have meet with several county leaders about policy changes and are discussing ways to better address mental health in the jail.

Cagle said he wants the Mitchell family and the community to know they have not forgotten Tony Mitchell and are working everyday to get answers.

“We know that this is a long battle, this is a long road ahead of us. We’ve said that from the beginning. We just want to remind the family and the community that we are not going anywhere and that we’re committed to this. This group of people who have come together from all walks of life are committed to this work because we believe a better Walker County is possible,” Cagle said.

Mitchell’s family sent CBS 42 a statement. It reads, “It’s hard to believe it has been six months since Tony’s death. Not a day goes by that we are not thinking of him. Our family has been permanently altered and our hearts will never be the same. The immense sadness and loneliness is still there as we continue to wait for answers as to what truly happened to Tony. It’s impossible to explain how utterly devastated we feel after watching footage of our loved one being tortured and abused while he clung to life in the Walker County Jail. It’s impossible to explain how appalled and disgusted we feel knowing that those responsible are walking amongst the general public as if that was a normal Thursday. While it may have been a normal Thursday for them, it was one of the worst days of our family’s lives. We will continue to fight for Tony, for the truth, no matter how long it takes. Our family deserves answers.”

CBS 42 also reached out to Walker County Sheriff Nick Smith for a comment. Smith said “We continue to provide any assistance and are cooperating fully with the investigation.”

A candle light vigil is being held this weekend to commemorate six months since his death.

It’s being held Saturday night at 8 outside the county jail in Jasper.