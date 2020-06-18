Juneteenth celebrations happening in Central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Are you looking for ways to celebrate Juneteenth this year? Here is a list of events happening online and around Central Alabama:
- The Birmingham Public Library and the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute will be hosting a virtual discussion called “From Juneteenth to Justice” at 12 p.m.
- Iva Williams of the Birmingham Justice League is hosting a Juneteenth Family Picnic at W.C. Patton Park at 4 p.m.
- The Concerned Citizens of Atmore will be hosting a celebration at Houston Avery Park from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- The Birmingham Civil Rights will also be honoring Dr. Angela Davis with the Fred L. Shuttlesworth Human Rights Award at 7 p.m.
Do you know of an event celebrating Juneteenth that wasn’t on the list? Send an email to webstaff@wiat.com with when and where the event is, and we’ll make sure to add it.
