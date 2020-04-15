The coronavirus impact on Jefferson County’s court system

Jefferson County, Ala. (WIAT) — COVID-19 has impacted every part of our lives.

For some, it’s an inconvenience, but for many others it’s been very dramatic, especially for families in the court system.

This comes after Gov. Kay Ivey and the Jefferson County Commission issued a State of Emergency in Alabama, which has left The Jefferson County Courthouse and the District Attorney’s Office closed until further notice.

Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr said they are only handling emergency cases and doing some video conferencing.

“We were at a point where we were presenting at least 350 cases a week to a grand jury and out of those 350, 12 of those were homicides,” Carr said.

Carr said violent cases such as murder or robbery will be booked in and treated in a normal fashion.

