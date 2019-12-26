Judge orders Gardendale to pay legal fees in segregation school fight

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) A federal judge says a mostly white Alabama city that tried to form its own school system must pay nearly $850,000 to attorneys representing black people who successfully fought the move.



The judge ruled Monday that the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and attorney U.W. Clemon are due legal fees and expenses from Gardendale.



The court says the city “acted in bad faith” when it attempted the school split. Attorneys for black residents filed suit after the city attempted to set up its own schools.

They claimed the bid was an illegal attempt to preserve a white majority in schools.