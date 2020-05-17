JSU honors high school seniors at drive-thru event

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — More than 175 high school seniors planning to attend Jacksonville State in the fall were awarded scholarship certificates and “Future Gamecock” lawn signs on Saturday during a drive-thru celebration on campus.

Acting President Don Killingsworth, Provost Christie Shelton, and mascot Cocky greeted the future Gamecocks as they drove through the parking lot of Pete Mathews Coliseum.

The university has similar events planned across the state over the next week to honor incoming students as they graduate from high school.

