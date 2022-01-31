WESTWEGO, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the fatal shooting of a 4-year-old boy that occurred late Saturday night in unincorporated Westwego, La.

According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, deputies were dispatched at 10:45 p.m. regarding a child shot in the 900 block of Stilwell Lane where they found the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound sustained while sitting in the backseat of a vehicle parked outside of a residence.

The child was transported to the hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries.

Sheriff Lopinto reported that the child was not injured intentionally, but during an act of negligence.

WGNO reporter Jordan Lippincott confirmed the toddler was inside the vehicle with two other children, and two adults – including the victim’s mother and a friend. It is believed that one of the other children, under the age of 10, pulled the trigger of a firearm while inside the vehicle.

The original JPSO report claimed the two adults were smoking marijuana in the front seat of vehicle, when the fatal shot was fired. The victim’s father was reportedly inside the residence at the time.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.

Sheriff Lopinto urges gun owners to secure firearms at all times, and that guns should never be left unattended in vehicles or in the reach of children.

Firearms should be stored unloaded and locked with a gun lock when possible. Anyone in need of a gun lock can contact our Public Affairs Division at 504-363-5500 to have one provided to them at no cost.