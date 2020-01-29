Join CBS 42 at World of Wheels

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) -- The Alabama Law Enforcement is reminding drivers to move over when authorities are on the side of the road after a vehicle was hit by a box truck Wednesday.

According to ALEA, a trooper was working the scene of a crash on I-85 near mile marker 42 when his vehicle was struck by a passing box truck that did not move over. Thankfully, the trooper was out of the vehicle already and was not injured in the incident.