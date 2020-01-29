Join CBS 42 at World of Wheels

The O’Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels are indoor shows featuring Hot Rods, Race Cars, Antique Cars, Classic Cars, Custom Imports, and Motorcycles presented in creative displays. The vehicles are in competition based on condition, design, detail of finish and workmanship. These events are sanctioned by the International Show Car Association. They are part of a national competition in conjunction with other ISCA sanctioned shows across the U.S. and Canada. Click here for ticket information. https://worldofwheels.net/birmingham/