Johnson & Johnson stops selling talc powder

(WIAT) — Johnson & Johnson says it will no longer sell talc baby powder in the United States and in Canada.

The company says the demand has dropped from the product after what it called “misinformation” about the product’s safety. The company faces more than 19,000 lawsuits from customers and their survivors claiming its talc products caused cancer.

The company said it will now only sell cornstarch-based powder.

