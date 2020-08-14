Jo Bonner, chief of staff to Gov. Kay Ivey, in quarantine following wife’s COVID-19 diagnosis

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey’s office has confirmed that Jo Bonner, a one-time Congressman and current chief of staff to the governor, has quarantined himself after his wife tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement released Friday, press secretary Gina Maiola wrote that Bonner’s wife, Janee, tested positive for coronavirus Monday after getting tested. Ms. Bonner got tested after learning that she was around people in Mobile last Friday who had tested positive for the virus.

“Upon hearing this early Monday morning, Jo Bonner immediately self-quarantined and worked from home,” Maiola’s statement read. “He was not with the governor this week, and Janee has not been around the governor in several months.”

Maiola said Bonner will continue to work from home and will not be back in the office until the normal CDC protocols for exposure have run.

Bonner represented Alabama’s 1st congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2003 to 2013. He then left Congress to work as the vice chancellor of economic development and government relations at the University of Alabama. He joined Ivey’s staff in 2019.

