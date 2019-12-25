Jimmie Hale Mission serving up Christmas Day meals to the homeless

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jimmie Hale Mission has served up not just one, but three meals over Christmas Eve and Christmas Day for the men in their program.

The executive director tells CBS 42 it takes about a dozen volunteers to make these meals happen. They serve up turkey, ham, and all the Christmas fixings like macaroni and cheese and potatoes.

Jimmie Hale residents said it means so much to have a hot meal and a table to site at on the holiday.

For information on where to donate to the Jimmie Hale Mission, click here.

