BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – According to Jimmie Hale Mission’s Executive Director, Perryn Carroll the Mission is set to serve 750 meals to the homeless on Thanksgiving.

“It’s turkey, dressing, yams, green beans corn,” Carroll said. “We want our clients to feel the love in that meal.”

With help from over 100 volunteers, staff at the Jimmie Hale Mission began prepping food on Wednesday as they prepare to feed hundreds without homes and offer a sense of community on Thanksgiving.

“When someone comes here even if they’re just handing them a plate of food and giving them a smile and asking how you are. It means so much,” Carroll said.

Those efforts put a smile on not only those being served but also those serving.

“If we can just show our compassion to these people that don’t have as much, we want to be able to do that,” Jeremy Woodard said.

Woodard and his family are among the group of volunteers serving meals, which he says has become a tradition for them for the past few years.

Woodard said seeing the smiles and offering love to others is what Thanksgiving is all about.

“I know people have a hard time during this time of year. No family, no friends and they need somebody to just kind of be there to give them a smile or a happy Thanksgiving,” Woodard said.

Jimmie Hale Mission is serving meals on Thanksgiving starting at 6 a.m., at 12 p.m. and at 5 p.m. They’re also delivering meals to area those in the area who cannot make it to the building’s dinner table.