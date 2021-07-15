Jimmie Hale Mission pays tribute to beloved maintenance supervisor killed in crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jimmie Hale Mission is grieving the loss of a beloved worker.

52-year-old Craig Temple died Wednesday evening while driving a company maintenance vehicle on Pinson Valley Parkway when he struck the back end of an 18-wheeler.

Temple was a beloved co-worker and friend that left a lasting impact on everyone at the Jimmie Hale Mission.

“Craig you know he came in as a client, became a staff member, and then became like family,” said Tony Cooper, the former Executive Director of Jimmie Hale Mission.

Temple’s journey with the mission began 16 years ago.

“Entered into the recovery program and then stayed on with us and you know we saw the gifts he had in maintenance and then the Lord opened up a position for him,” said Cooper.

He was the missions-to-go guy when it came to fixing electrical, plumbing, heating, and cooling at all three of the missions’ locations throughout Birmingham.

“So smart and he was so good at figure out things and troubleshooting things and you could tell he always prided himself in saving the mission money so before we called the air conditioning guy or the roofing guy no matter what it was he would say let me go take a look at it I think I can do it,” said Michael Coleman, the current Executive Director Jimmie Hale Mission.

Temple wasn’t only dedicated to his role as maintenance supervisor but he took pride in helping others in their recovery journey.

“He gave literally everything he had to the people and to the organization because as he told me many times he was so thankful that the mission took him in and helped be part of changing his life and he just wanted to continue to perpetuate that and let his life make a difference,” said Colemen.

“He embodied really what we do and what we aspire to do with everyone that comes to Jimmie Hale Mission,” said Cooper.

A funeral service for Temple has not yet been announced. The Jimmie Hale Mission says they will post on their website and social media page once it has been announced by the family.