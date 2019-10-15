Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to be shown on A&E’s ‘Live PD’

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has teamed up with A&E to be apart of the television show “Live PD.”

“The people of Jefferson County want to know that we are working hard for them every day,” said Sheriff Mark Pettway. “By showing our citizens on live TV what we do, what we endure and how we care about and serve the people is the best way for us to continue to build viable relationships in the county.”

Filming will consist of added dashcams, handheld and fixed rig cameras in patrol cars to show what happens on a typical Friday and Saturday night for law enforcement.

The network says that interaction with Live PD’s social media platforms is among the highest of any show on television.

