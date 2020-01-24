Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office promotes first woman to deputy chief

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For the first time in its history, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office now has a female deputy chief. is announcing the promotion of the first female Deputy Chief in the 200 year history of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. .

On Friday, the department announced the promotion of Felicia Rucker-Sumerlin to deputy chief, the first woman to achieve the position in the department’s 200-year history.

Rucker-Sumerlin is a mother of two who joined the JCSO in 1990. She has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Columbia Southern University.

During her time with JCSO, Rucker-Sumerlin has served in the corrections division, patrol division, vice and narcotics and school resources. She was promoted to Sergeant in 2004 supervising the corrections division, patrol division and identity theft divisions.

Rucker–Sumerlin was promoted to Lieutenant in 2008 and in 2016 she was promoted to the rank of Captain.

