Jefferson County Sheriff’s office partners with Rock City Church, provides food boxes to public

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -– In an effort to continue bridging the gap between law enforcement
and the community, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office is partnering with The Rock City
Church to provide over 1,000 food boxes to the community.

“My office is committed to being more than just security enforcers within our community,”
JCSO Sheriff Mark Pettway said in a press release. “We truly want to be community partners, and work with residents to ensure that all of their needs are met; I am grateful to other community
partners like The Rock City Church who encompass those same goals of working together
to ensure that Jefferson County as whole thrives in all aspects.”

The distribution of the boxes will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 24 at 1900 43rd Street Ensley, Birmingham, AL 35208. Boxes will distributed first-come first-serve until supplies last. No registration is required.

