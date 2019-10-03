Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigating death in Fairfield

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in Fairfield Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred at the 3300 block of 52nd Street.

WATCH: Death Investigation underway in Fairfield

Death Investigation underway in Fairfield

BREAKING LIVE: Death Investigation underway on 52nd Street in Fairfield

Posted by CBS 42 on Thursday, October 3, 2019

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

ONE CLASS AT A TIME sponsored by eCO Credit Union

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

CBS 42 College Football Challenge

CLICK HERE TO PLAY!

CBS 42 College Football Saturday

Check out all the latest sports news now!

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events