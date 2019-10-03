Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigating death in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in Fairfield Thursday afternoon.
The incident occurred at the 3300 block of 52nd Street.
WATCH: Death Investigation underway in Fairfield
No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.
