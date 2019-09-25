Jefferson County Sheriffs arrest 2 men on drug trafficking charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men on drug trafficking charges Tuesday.

26-year-old Shaquille Q. Calhoun and 25-year-old Steven Martez Rogers were arrested after deputies approached them in the 7300 block of Oporto Madrid Avenue. The two men attempted to flee but were eventually caught.

The evidence obtained by authorities includes eight grams of methamphetamine, 87 Xanax pills, three grams of cocaine, 37 grams of Oxycodone, 91 grams of marijuana, one liter of Promethazine, four grams of heroin and one Glock pistol.

Calhoun was charged with drug trafficking, trafficking hydrocodone, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, attempting to elude police, unlawfully carrying a pistol, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on a $284,100 bond.

Rogers was charged with attempting to elude an police, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was placed on a $1,600 bond.

