Jefferson County Schools to announce vaccine plans for school employees

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Monday, Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin is expected to announce details about the district’s vaccination plan for school employees.

Last week, the district announced a partnership with UAB to provide vaccinations. Monday, Gonsoulin plans to announce when those opportunities will be available.

“We feel very, very secure with this partnership that we have because we have people who wanted the vaccine, so we want to make sure that were able to provide that,” Gonsoulin said.

He expects as many as 2,000 employees to sign up to be vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the district is in the process of transitioning Fultondale High School students to Warrior Elementary School. Fultondale High School was heavily damaged by the tornado that swept through the city in late January. The district is building a new Warrior Elementary School, so those students will transition to that school, and the old elementary school will serve as a temporary home for Fultondale High School students.

“Our primary goal right now is to serve families, to serve our children, and to serve our faculty and staff,” Gonsoulin said.

Gonsoulin said the district is still trying to work out the kinks in the process.