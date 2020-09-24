Jefferson County reflects on progress from statewide Gas Tax increase

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — In one week, Alabamians will start paying an additional two cents for gas as the new tax increase takes effect.

It’s all part of the state’s commitment to address infrastructure issues, which also led to a gas tax increase of six cents last September.

Jefferson County Commissioner Shelia Tyson says the additional funding helps smaller communities improve infrastructure that lacks funding including areas such as Lipscomb, Brighton and Fairfield.

Jefferson County uses the gas tax, CDBG Block Grant and discretionary money to fix county roadways.

Tyson says overall city leaders are pleased with the progress that’s been made during the last year working on many intersections repaving and widening lanes, although she knows there is still a long way to go.

“Right now we have a vehicle that can actually ride over the roads and that’s how it determines which roads will be addressed first and that’s how we are going by actually paving the roads,” Tyson said.

Tyson says the county is doing its best to stay consistent with its efforts to create change for all communities. She also promotes filling out the 2020 census it will help increase the funding they are given to tackle infrastructure issues.

LATEST POSTS