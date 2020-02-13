WEATHER AWARE: Jefferson County prepares for the severe weather

Jefferson County, Ala., (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency is keeping a close eye on the storm that plans to roll in around 9 p.m. and end around 2 a.m. Melissa Sizemore with Jefferson County EMA says, “Its a long spanning storm system but its going to be a linear line of storms. So its just going to move through and once it exits it is going to get cold on the backside, so be aware of that as well.”

Sizemore says to take precautions and adds that if you know that you have really wet, saturated grounds with trees to take safety measures. She says cold weather is expected to come in after the storm Wednesday.

A link to there website for up to date information is jeffcoema.org